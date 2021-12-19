When Jesus began His ministry, He came to His hometown of Nazareth in Galilee. In the synagogue He read, “The Spirit of the Lord is upon Me, because He anointed Me to preach the gospel to the poor. He has sent Me to proclaim release to the captives, and recovery of sight to the blind, to set free those who are oppressed, to proclaim the favorable year of the Lord.” (Luke 4:18-19)
Jesus read this from Isaiah 61:1-2 and then He applied this to Himself. He said, “Today this Scripture has been fulfilled in your hearing.” (Luke 4:21). What Jesus was saying is, “I am the Messiah who came to preach the gospel to the poor, release to the captives, recovery of sight to the blind, set free the burdened and the battered, and I am ready to bless all who come to Me.”
One of my prayers for this Advent season is that we would experience Jesus’ love and find Him at our greatest point of challenge and need.
Maybe you have never experienced the gospel and repented and trusted that Jesus alone is the One who can save you. Maybe you are the one who is poor and struggling to make ends meet. Maybe you are the one who feels trapped or captive and you need to be released from that which is holding you in chains. Maybe you are the one who is blind either literally or spiritually and you are struggling to see the way ahead. Maybe you are the one who feels oppressed, you feel heavily burdened mentally and physically by troubles or adverse circumstances, or your just anxious about life and the constant negatives in our news cycles.
Jesus connected Himself with the wounded, embraced and enfolded them and said He is the One who can release us, bring recovery, set us free, and have His favor rest upon us. There are people who are in desperate circumstances and they need something from God through Christ. Jesus is the One who can meet us at our point of need and bring healing and restoration.
Perhaps you know someone who is suffering, who is in pain or feels oppressed. Would you be willing to do something about that? Would you be willing to be the hands and feet of Jesus this advent season? Would you be the one who sees the suffering and would you be willing to stand with that person?
Maybe you know someone who is physically challenged. Maybe you know someone who is depressed and anxious, and who may not be the kind of person who would share their private struggles. Maybe you know someone who needs to hear the good news that Jesus came to this earth and eventually died and paid the price for their sin.
You may be just the person to help others see Jesus. All we need has already come in Jesus.