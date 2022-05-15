Complacency! The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines complacency as, “self-satisfaction especially when accompanied by unawareness of actual dangers or deficiencies.” I have read articles talking about people in America becoming complacent in their lives, being self-satisfied and unaware of the danger around them.
Complacency can be a problem in our American way of life but, for most of us, we have seasons in our lives where spiritual complacency just seems to take over. Our faith can lack vitality, conviction and it just seems uninspiring. Our faith may be present but we don’t live as if our lives depend on God. We need to be careful of spiritual complacency in our lives.
Have you been complacent in your spiritual life? Do you say you believe in God but it makes little difference in how you live or the choices you make? It is so easy for any of us to live with an attitude of complacency and self-sufficiency. We say, “I can handle life and what it brings me,” and so we trust in our own ability to understand life. The Bible says in Proverbs 3:5-6, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make your paths straight.” This teaches us to trust God and not lean on our own understanding. When we trust God in all our ways we acknowledge Him. We cultivate a life that tries to recognize God in all of our ways and in all of our circumstances. It means we give Him the honor and yield to Him and His leadership in the circumstances and choices of life.
I would encourage you not to just try to improve your life. Instead make much of Jesus in your life. I am not trying to give you some principle that will work in your life, I am trying to encourage you to spend time with Jesus. Read the gospels more to find out how Jesus lived, what He taught, how He worked with other people and sought to transform their lives. Self-improvement is not a bad thing, but self-improvement does not change us to become more like Jesus. When my love grows more and more for Jesus and when my understanding of Jesus’ love for me grows more and more, then the least of my problems will be spiritual complacency.
Summer is coming and we all want to be out more. We want to be at our cabins and on the lake with our boats and so on. We look forward to that! However in all of that I gently urge you not to become complacent when it comes to spiritual things. In Colossians 1:10 the Apostle Paul prayed, “that you will walk in a manner worthy of the Lord, to please Him in all respects, bearing fruit in every good work and increasing in the knowledge of God.”