As we enter into November, we enter into the season of Thanksgiving. We take time away from the hustle of life to gather with family and friends, to feast, and to praise God for all the blessings that he has given us. I believe that after the dramatic upheaval of COVID, gratitude has taken on a whole new level of meaning.
For me, I feel a lot more grateful for the people in my life. I am reminded of the song “Big Yellow Taxi,” performed by Counting Crows and Vanessa Carlton, which became popular during my college years. During the refrain, they sing,
“Don’t it always seem to go
That you don’t know what you got ’til it’s gone.”
In so many ways, the words of that song have come to life for me. I feel grateful for the Body of Christ. I feel grateful for the opportunity to gather together with other believers on Sunday mornings to do the simple act of worshipping the Lord. I feel grateful for the friends and the family that God has given me. I feel grateful for all the numerous ways that God has blessed me and carried me through.
And so, today, I invite you to reflect. In this season of Thanksgiving, for what do you feel most grateful?