Billy bought a python while he was in college. He named it Larry Bud. Larry Bud was well-fed and grew from 6 to 10 feet long. Billy’s mom told him that it could never come in the house.
Billy, though, had nowhere to put Larry Bud while on spring break. His parents were gone, so he snuck it home, put it in the spare bedroom, and ran an errand. When he returned, Larry Bud was gone. He frantically searched until he realized that Larry Bud went down into the HVAC system where it was cooler.
There was only one way to get Larry Bud out. Billy turned the heat on high and waited and waited. But Larry Bud didn’t show up. Finally, he had to return to college; so he left his parents a note.
That evening, his parents returned home. They read the note; checked the house; and found nothing. So, they went to bed.
Wait! Who goes to bed with a python in the house? Priority one is to get the snake out of the house!
Here’s what’s odd. We freak out over snakes or mice or pests in the house, but when it comes to life’s real problems, we’re far less proactive. Things get lodged in our hearts that potentially ruin the home but many of us do nothing.
Jesus warned us. He said, “Out of the heart comes evil thoughts, murder, adultery, sexual immorality, theft, false witness, slander.” (Matthew 15:19)
Solomon urged us, “Guard your heart; for from it flows the well-springs of life.” (Proverbs 4:23)
Huge pythons can hide and grow in our hearts if we don’t guard our hearts. Take the issue of anger, for example. How do we guard the heart from anger? Paul wrote, “Do not let the sun go down while you are still angry, and do not give the devil a foothold.” (Ephesians 4:26-27)
It’s simple but hard. Never carry your anger into the future. If you do, you say, “OK devil, you can shackle my heart any way you see fit.” Unguarded anger destroys relationships.
Anger results from being hurt, offended or mistreated: a stolen patent, a parent who never showed up for your wedding not to mention your life, slander.
Guarding our hearts against anger means getting past the issue of fairness and payback. In fact, getting rid of the python called anger is far better than getting what’s fair. And how do we do this?
“Get rid of all bitterness, rage, and anger ... forgiving each other, just as in Christ, God forgave you.” (Ephesians 4:31-32)
On the cross, Jesus gave us grace and not what we deserve: forgiveness of all our sins. His “Father forgive them” changes everything. Have you received this complete forgiveness and will you forgive? Forgiveness frees us from anger.