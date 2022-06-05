— Kay Johnson
Memorial Day, May 30, was a federal holiday in the United States for honoring and mourning the military personnel who had died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. The holiday is now observed on the last Monday of May. God bless our men and women in uniform.
“Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s servants” - Psalm 116:15.
“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His faithful servants” - Psalm 116:15.
“Jesus said to her, ‘I am the resurrection and the life. The One Who believes in Me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in Me will never die. Do you believe this” - John 11:25-26.
“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go” - Joshua 1:9.
“He refreshes my soul. He guides me along the right paths for His Name’s sake. Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me” - Psalm 23:3-4.
So this past Memorial Day, it is my hope that you spent time with your family and friends. After all we’ve been through — Covid-19, war, civil unrest, and so much more this year. Protecting our freedoms is one of the things our brothers and sisters fought and died for. But if you have a friend, family member, co-worker, someone at your church or a veteran that you happen to meet: Thank them for their service, think of them, and remember the ones that we’ve lost. We are blessed to be living in a free society. May we honor our American soldiers for the liberty we have in this country. May we also give thanks to Almighty God for the freedom we have to spend eternity with Him because of His gift of forgiveness through the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
As Christians we have dual citizenship. Our first and ultimate allegiance must always be to Christ whose heavenly dwelling is our eternal home. But we are also citizens of an earthly country. We will stand before God not as individuals wiped clean of all earthly nationality, but as people with distinct languages, cultural affinities, and homelands. It is not wrong to love our distinct language, culture, or nationality. Love for God does not mean we love nothing else on earth, but rather that we learn to love the things on earth in the right way and with the right proportions and priorities. Love of country is a good thing, and it is right to honor those who defend the principles that make our country good.