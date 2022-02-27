When Herbert Hoover was nominated for the presidency in 1928, he had great hopes for our future.
“We in America today are nearer to the final triumph over poverty than ever before in the history of any land,” he said. “The poorhouse is vanishing from among us.”
One year later, the stock market crashed. The Great Depression fell upon the land, drying up jobs, closing schools and creating shantytowns, dividing families as fathers hit the road in search of work.
But one result of this horrible event sticks out among the others: Over the course of just four years, the suicide rate in America skyrocketed 33%.
People killed themselves for one basic reason: They had lost hope. They placed all of their trust and confidence into a god that failed them. They believed and trusted the market would provide the key to their future, and when the market crashed they suddenly had nothing left.
Daily life provides plenty of opportunities for despair, doesn’t it? Plenty of false gods and promises presenting chances to lose or to abandon the confidence in the peace and the assurance that is given through Christ Jesus.
Just think about all that has happened over the past couple of months and years. Besides the troubles in our society, we have all experienced the deep heartache of watching as our loved ones suffer and we, too, have suffered with them.
We have suffered many hurts, failures, deaths, as well as the loneliness brought on by the pandemic. We have all suffered these things.
Shall we, in the face of turmoil, cast aside hope and confidence and conclude that God has failed us? Shall we despair, as did the people of 1929, and give up any hope of the future?
St. Paul in 1 Corinthians 15:19 says, “If only for this life we have hope in Christ, we are to be pitied more than all men.”
If the Christian faith is merely a petty preoccupation for us so long as we live on this earth, then we are the greatest of all fools! Joy here is fleeting.
But our hope goes way beyond this life. Christ suffers, dies and rises not just for our life in this world, but for life in the world to come!
“Christ has indeed been raised from the dead, the first fruits of those who have fallen asleep.” (1 Corinthians 15:20)
Because Christ is risen from the dead, God has provided you with a living hope, a sure and certain future expectation that shall be fulfilled.
This is the confidence we take into every heartache, every instance of suffering and grief: “If God is for us, who can be against us? He who did not spare His own Son, but gave Him up for us all, how will He not also, along with Him, graciously give us all things?” (Romans 8:31-32)
May this true hope fill your hearts through faith in Christ Jesus. Lent begins March 2. Come to hear again the wonderful message of hope found in the Jesus, His death and resurrection for you.