Greetings from Sweden! By the time you read this I will be back in Hutchinson, but I wanted to put down my thoughts while they were still fresh. So I write this day from a cabin looking out at the waters of the Gulf of Bothnia. There is new perspective to be gained when a person steps outside their everyday life, and from this place I’ve been thinking a fair bit about a passage from Matthew.

Perhaps it is on my mind because I am away from the everyday news cycle and have limited social media interactions. I’ve been reminded just how focused our culture is on fear and sensationalism. In order to capture our attention, we’re constantly bombarded with the most attention-grabbing, fear-raising news. It leaves us exhausted. It leaves us in a constant state of hyper-awareness. It leaves us looking around every corner for enemies. So I consider this text beyond the basics of food and clothing, thinking about other of today’s needs and anxieties.

— The Rev. Jill Warner is pastor at New Journey UCC Church in Hutchinson.

