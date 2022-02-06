“Talk is cheap,” we say. “Actions speak louder than words.” “Don’t just say it, do it.”
We have our ways of saying that words don’t mean very much to us. Perhaps it’s because we’re surrounded by so many words. Talking heads on TV. Talk radio. Talk, talk, talk. Constant chatter.
When something is plentiful it tends to be cheap. No doubt about it. Words are a cheap commodity. It’s too bad we can’t run our cars on words. Words would come a lot cheaper at the pump than gasoline.
And so we devalue words. We throw them around carelessly and loosely, without regard for the fact that words can do things.
Words can start wars and end them. Words can begin a romance and end one. Words can comfort, terrify, bring joy, hurt, console. Words can carry information, knowledge, wisdom, as well as lies and falsehoods. Words can be written down, recorded, handed on, preserved.
Make no mistake. Words are powerful. They can come with authority. The words of a judge can put you behind bars or release you. The words of a legislature can bring punishments and rewards. When one who is in authority speaks, those words carry that authority. When one who has power speaks, those words carry power.
When the Son of God, Jesus, who is the Word in the flesh, speaks, His words come with the power and authority of God Himself.
The Bible begins with the Word.
In the beginning was the Word. The creation week is really six days of speaking. And God said … and it is so. The Word says what it does. “Be light,” and light there is.
God does by speaking. He doesn’t pick things up with His hands. He speaks, and His Word, with all the power and authority of God, does what it says.
Here is the hard part: Jesus, who is the Word of God and who spoke the Word with power and authority, came to be silenced in death to pay for the sins of the World so that the kingdom of God could come with power.
Why go to church? The Word comes to you every week when Holy Scripture is read and preached from the pulpits of faithful churches, and the truth of God’s Word to you is spoken. That same Word with the same power and authority to create the world comes to you to forgive you, heal you, restore you, raise you up from death to life.
The Word does what it says. You are forgiven. You are cleansed. The demons are silenced. Death has no sway. The Law cannot accuse you. All because Jesus says so.
We need to quit looking for something “more” that satisfies our bodily and emotional desires and believe in the power of the spoken Word of God.
You are invited to hear that Word. Come with great expectation. This word delivers on the great promises of God. It delivers Jesus!