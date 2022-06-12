We truly live in troubled times. Times of pandemics, of wars, of famines, of floods, of earthquakes, governments that are questionable, of rising prices in fuel and food, and political upheaval. Need I say more? What are we to do?
Now let’s focus on the Good News of God’s inspired Word for answers. In Exodus 16: 3 the people were complaining that they didn’t have anything to eat. They were looking back to Egypt and what they had. So in verse 4, the Lord tells Moses, that He will rain down bread from heaven (manna) to feed them. Then He says that they will collect a certain amount each day, to test them, whether they would walk in His ways. So God provided abundantly.
They wandered in the desert, and the Word tells us that their shoes and clothes never wore out. God provided abundantly.
Next let’s go to 1 Kings 17: 1–7. Elijah after telling Ahab that there will be drought in the land because of the evil that Ahab had done, is commanded by the Lord, to hide himself by the brook Cherith. He lived in a cave, and the ravens brought him bread and meat. Some in the morning, some at night. He had plenty of water from the brook. God provided abundantly.
As the story continues, the brook runs dry and the Lord commanded Elijah to go to Zidon to find the widow that would sustain Him. He finds her gathering sticks for a fire. He asks her for help and she says that she has just enough oil and flour for a cake for her and her son, and then they would die. He tells her to make a cake for all of them, and in verse 14, that the oil and f lour will not run out until the drought is over. God provided abundantly.
In the New Testament, Matthew 14: 17–21 tells us that 5,000 men, plus women and children were fed from 2 fish and 5 loaves. Then it tells how 12 baskets of crumbs were gathered after everyone had been feed. Again God provided abundantly.
It is the Lord who provides for our spiritual and physical needs. Matthew 6: 24–34. It is Christ that is our refuge, our deliverer, our rock, the horn of our salvation. We are not to trust in horses and chariots, or man, or governments. It is in Christ and Him alone, brothers and sister. Truly.
Moses in Numbers 11 asks the Lord, how am I to feed 600,000 people. The Lord’s answer back was: “Is the hand of the Lord too short?” God provided abundantly for them.
Mark 10: 27 tells us that with man things are impossible, but with God all things are possible. Believe it! So whatever ris happening today in the world, or in your life, the question remains the same to us. Is the hand of the Lord too short? What is your answer?