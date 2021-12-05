This past fall while sitting in a portable hunting blind, I watched three different kinds of insects attempt to crawl up a piece of netting and out of a window opening. In each case, these tiny creatures tried multiple times to escape. They would climb up — and then just as they reached a thick border, they would turn back. I found myself inwardly rooting for each of them to persevere. All of them eventually escaped and flew off to freedom.
Now I am not an insect lover at heart, although I do believe that everything God created has both purpose and value. He never made junk. Nevertheless, having spent a number of years in charge of spraying operations for a vegetable canning company, I no doubt played a part in the demise of billions of bugs. To help protect thousands of acres of peas or sweet corn from insect damage, I helped orchestrate major aerial campaigns with spray planes and helicopters against things like aphids, European corn borers, corn earworms, and silk beetles.
I doubt that any of these insects I was observing in the blind ever realized that I, a sinful human being with an insect-killing past, was pulling for them. I was honestly rooting for them and wanted each to persevere until they were victorious.
Do you know that right now your Creator is rooting for you and wants you to persevere? According to the Bible, God wants His followers to persevere in righteous things. The Lord not only desires, but also rewards, perseverance. James told his readers, “Blessed is the one who perseveres under trial because, having stood the test, that person will receive the crown of life that the Lord has promised to those who love him” (James 1:12).
The fact is, a degree of perseverance is needed — whether a person is hunting, fishing, selling, inventing or writing. Without a doubt, success in most areas of life requires perseverance.
To be successful, the hunter must stay on her or his stand a little longer. The angler tries one more cast. The salesperson makes one more cold call or sales pitch. The inventor tries one more type of material. The writer continues to write despite another publisher’s rejection letter.
During the days of opposition and threats from the Pharaoh of Egypt, the Lord’s servant Moses persevered by keeping his spiritual eyes on the invisible God. We are told, “By faith he left Egypt, not fearing the king’s anger; he persevered because he saw him who is invisible” (Hebrews 11:27).
God does not want you to give up — although these are trying times. James reminded his readers of how a godly man named Job continued on despite great losses and great trials. He said, “As you know, we count as blessed those who have persevered. You have heard of Job’s perseverance and have seen what the Lord finally brought about. The Lord is full of compassion and mercy” (James 5:11).
Friend, the Living God is not only watching, but He is also rooting for you!