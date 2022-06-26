This past weekend one of my youngest cousins was married. To be a member of the audience as he proclaimed his devotion to his bride was beautiful. The stoic side of me, hates to admit, that I got choked up a few times throughout the service. But the part that really got to me was when my grandma was walked down the aisle. This traditional moment when the grandparents of the bride and groom are walked down the aisle with honor, how the mother of the groom is escorted down the aisle, how the mother of the bride is escorted down the aisle, all before the grand entrance of the bride. This tradition of placing honor on those who have come before, pointing to the legacy that they had a part in creating.
My personal emotion came as my grandma was escorted in by her son, my uncle. In that moment I had a flashback to the last time I witnessed this; it was my other cousin’s wedding. It was the last family gathering where my grandpa was still with our family, this side of heaven. It was a stark reminder that there is separation, change, death, this side of heaven. Yet, even in that moment of grief, remembering our last family wedding, I was able to pause to experience the joy.
Jesus is at the heart of many of these moments. At the tomb of Lazarus, we read that Jesus wept (John 11:35). He wept, meaning He too feels the pain and the grief of loss. Jesus, who was moments away from giving joy by raising Lazarus from the dead, experienced the loss that many of us feel off and on throughout our life. If we look at the greater picture of John 11, we know that Jesus knew what was to happen to Lazarus, He knew that upon arrival to Bethany Lazarus would be found dead and that upon the word, Lazarus will raise from the dead. Jesus in all His knowledge and wisdom had the emotions even knowing the end.
In the few seconds to minutes it took my grandma, uncle and cousin to walk down the aisle all these emotions came at the same time. Likewise, we have these moments throughout our life. And likewise, we have a God that understands these moments as He lived them. Today, if you find yourself in the throes of grief my encouragement to you is that Jesus gets it, lean into Him.
If you find yourself in a place between the joy and the grief rest in Him. In the joy, praise Him.