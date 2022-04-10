As our city emerges from the days of the coronavirus, I want to encourage you all. Start scattering your time, your energy, and your emotions. Reach out to new people. Introduce yourself. Get to know your coworkers. Do you have someone whom you work alongside every day, but do not know on a deeper level? Start asking them questions about their lives and their families.
Get to know your neighbors. Do you bake? Maybe bring some bags of cookies (or brownies, or whatever) with you, and start knocking on people’s doors. Throw a block party. I’m serious. You might feel surprised to learn how many of your neighbors respond positively. Remember that in a post-COVID world, many people feel more than ready to make deeper connections. People hunger to know that someone cares.
Of course, you may also find that some people do not respond as positively. Don’t let that get you down. Jesus told a parable about that too, from Luke 8:4-8: “When a great crowd gathered and people from town after town came to him, he said in a parable: ‘A sower went out to sow his seed; and as he sowed, some fell on the path and was trampled on, and the birds of the air ate it up. Some fell on the rock; and as it grew up, it withered for lack of moisture. Some fell among thorns, and the thorns grew with it and choked it. Some fell into good soil, and when it grew, it produced a hundredfold.’ As he said this, he called out, ‘Let anyone with ears to hear listen!’”
As Jesus clearly showed, not all of the seed that we scatter will sprout. As we scatter our emotions and our energies, not all of it will sprout into something new. That’s OK. Remember, we do not give the growth. We simply scatter and water where we can. And somehow, in a way that we know not how, the Lord will make the right seeds, and the right relationships, come to life.
So let’s do this. Let’s get to know our neighbors.