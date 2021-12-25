Merry Christmas! There, I said it. You’ve been duly and officially hailed with that old greeting.
Along with it comes wishes, prayers and hope for blessing, prosperity, peace and strength in these difficult days in which we live. I extend these from my wife and me, from Hope Family Church, and especially from all saints of God around the globe and those saints already in heaven (traditionally been called the Church Triumphant).
We know that God can and will bless you in your everyday life. The blessing of God came to earth in the form of a human being, born of humble beginnings in Bethlehem (read the Nativity story in Luke 2.) He was worshiped by foreign dignitaries as a very young child (read the account of the Magi in Matthew 2). The Baby was named Jesus by his parents (the name means Savior) and is called “Immanuel,” which is translated “God with us” (read about His ancestry and prophecies of His birth in Matthew 1 and Luke 1).
Jesus Christ of Nazareth is the Savior of the world, and His birth into the world is good news. That is the reason so many hymn writers felt inspired to write such great songs in celebration of the Nativity.
Charles Wesley wrote “Hark! the Herald Angels Sing,” which includes these great biblical truths:
“Hail the heaven-born Prince of Peace! Hail the Sun of Righteousness! Light and life to all He brings, risen with healing in His wings.”
“Mild He lays His glory by, born that man no more may die. Born to raise the sons of earth, born to give them second birth.”
“Hark! The herald angels sing, ‘glory to the newborn King!’”
John Wade penned that great call for people to worship Jesus Christ as the Lord God in “O Come, All Ye Faithful.” So many of us love the refrain: “O come, let us adore Him. O come, let us adore Him. O come, let us adore Him, Christ the Lord!”
Isaac Watts scripted the words and George Frederick Handel composed the music for that beloved hymn “Joy to the World.” You know those happy words: “Joy to the world, the Lord is come! Let earth receive her King! Let every heart prepare Him room, and heaven and nature sing, and heaven and nature sing, and heaven, and heaven and nature sing.”
If the birth of Jesus Christ is such a significant event in world history, why is the world in such bad shape now? The answer is found in John 1:11, “He came to His own, and His own did not receive Him.”
It’s not that God withheld His peace, love, joy and saving grace from the world. It’s actually that people have refused the gift of peace with God, agape love, joy in the Holy Spirit, and grace to help in time of need.
It may be that the gift came in an odd package: Jesus Christ of Nazareth. Let earth receive the King!