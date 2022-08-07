Bible and cross
1. The Secret Place: “and when you pray, you shall not be like the hypocrites. For they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the corners of the streets, that they may be seen by men. Assuredly, I say to you, they have their reward. But you, when you pray, go into your room, and when you have shut your door, pray to your Father who is in the secret place; and your Father who sees in secret will reward you openly ... .”

2. The Humble Place: “… And when you pray, do not use vain repetitions as the heathen do. For they think that they will be heard for their many words. Therefore do not be like them. For your Father knows the things you have need of before you ask Him ... .”

— The Rev. Arnold Allison is pastor at Riverside Church in Hutchinson.

