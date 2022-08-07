1. The Secret Place: “and when you pray, you shall not be like the hypocrites. For they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the corners of the streets, that they may be seen by men. Assuredly, I say to you, they have their reward. But you, when you pray, go into your room, and when you have shut your door, pray to your Father who is in the secret place; and your Father who sees in secret will reward you openly ... .”
2. The Humble Place: “… And when you pray, do not use vain repetitions as the heathen do. For they think that they will be heard for their many words. Therefore do not be like them. For your Father knows the things you have need of before you ask Him ... .”
3. Pray: In this manner, therefore, pray: Our Father in heaven, Hallowed be Your name. Your kingdom come. Your will be done On earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, As we forgive our debtors. And do not lead us into temptation, But deliver us from the evil one. For Yours is the kingdom and the power and the glory forever. Amen.
4. The Cross: “… For if you forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.” (Matthew 6:5-15)
Many of us know the Lord’s prayer found in Matthew 6:9-13. It may be one of the first passages of the Bible you ever learned by heart. I find myself returning to it these days. Have you ever stopped and thought about it? Many times, something we hear so often, we learn but fail to understand. This is how Jesus taught His disciples to pray. Within this short prayer, are the basic foundations of our faith, our hope. At a time when the world seems to be groaning, it is imperative to make sure our foundations.
“Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name.” — We remember to whom we are speaking. Not an equal, but to holy God. To be invited to call Him Father is a big deal!
“Your kingdom come. Your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven.” — We remember our Father is King and He rules a kingdom. This is a humbling prayer, with joy and thankfulness, we are not little kings.
“Give us this day our daily bread, and forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors.” — Perpetual needs: daily sustenance and forgiveness. He is Provider of both. Because He has offered His forgiveness, we must forgive others.
“And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil.” — Keep us far from anything that hinders your presence in our lives!
Enter the Secret Place. Come to the humble place. Pray to your Father. Remember the cross.
All our needs and fears, hopes and aspirations, disappointments and pain are enclosed between surrender to the Father and His will, our responsibility to follow His example in forgiving others and His power and glory to provide.
Praying in this way honors God and sets us squarely in our identity as sons and daughters of our Father, having surrendered to our need for His forgiveness offered at the cross. We position our hearts, privately, for His eyes, humbly, for His glory not our own.
Our hope is secure, unwavering in the storm, all our identity is tied fast to Him who does not change, King over all, our Father.
— The Rev. Arnold Allison is pastor at Riverside Church in Hutchinson.