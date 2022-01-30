The writer of the book of Hebrews gives us a great pattern to follow in our spiritual journey. In the 12th chapter we find the words, “since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles.” The writer is challenging us to clear the path of our spiritual lives, taking an honest look at what is slowing down our spiritual walk.
Across Burntside Lake from my parents’ home outside of Ely, Minnesota, is a river that winds north to Twin Lakes. The water in this river is still and calm, not noticeably flowing. Lily pads line each side of the channel, which has been cut by boats as they make the journey either direction.
However, under the glassy surface of the still water is a continually growing foliage of weeds. Each time you make the passage between these lakes, the boat motor cuts through the entanglement of river grasses. As you emerge from the river at either end, there is a regular routine that boaters need to carry out. This is to reverse the propeller for a moment or two to release all the debris that it has collected while traveling through the river. Without this activity, the motor will be hindered from reaching full speed in the open lake.
Interestingly enough, the name of this river is very fitting as it is called The Dead River.
When we allow things to enter our lives that get us off our spiritual track, we begin to live as dead as this river. There are events, relationships and places that we pass through on our life journey that are not places of life. These are actually things that will bring spiritual death. We need to take the time to assess these experiences and “throw off” the things that will hinder our journey of faith.
This is where the Hebrew author encourages us then to keep our vision in the right place. The second verse of Chapter 12 starts with the words, “Let us fix our eyes on Jesus.” The writer is telling us that standing in the center of the great crowd of witnesses is the greatest witness of all, Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior. Jesus, who laid down his life so that we might have life, is standing before us, cheering us on. He stands at the finish line with his arms open wide, ready to embrace us with the full love for which He endured the cross.
Take time this week to consider the witnesses standing and cheering you on. Look around in your life for the things that may be slowing you down. Throw these things off. Then, look up and see Jesus encouraging you forward in your daily walk of faith!
Have a blessed walk today!