Have you ever seen one of those “guess what this is” pictures? You used to see them in free papers. Now, every once in a while, they come at you through social media. I remember one in particular: It was a beautiful screen full of multiple bright colors and intricate patterns. My imagination was all over the place, wondering what this thing of beauty could be and wracking my brain to determine if I’d seen it somewhere before. I finally gave up and looked at the answer. Turns out it was a 100-fold or more magnification of the eye of an insect.
Perspective is so important. Maybe even more important is having the humility to acknowledge that our own narrow world views, based on the individual life experiences of one person or a small group of friends and/or family, is only a tiny little piece of the entire reality of this life. Not one of us can see the whole picture. No matter how far we’ve traveled or how much of the world we’ve experienced, there’s just more complexity in this world than any one of us or any group of us could ever comprehend in the space of one lifetime.
That’s why stories are so important. It’s why history is important. It’s why listening with open hearts to the stories of our neighbors is so important. Looking at that over-magnification of an insect eye, I was making all sorts of assumptions about its function, about how it related to the world around it, about its abilities or lack of abilities. But I couldn’t see that this seemingly inert, seemingly random pattern of colors when put into the bigger context of reality could actually fly. I couldn’t see that its flight had purpose, that all those prisms of color had purpose. I couldn’t see that it was a part of the very food chain that kept me alive.
When we take a step back from the over-magnified perspective of our own lives, we see a broader purpose to all that we do. When we pay attention to the stories of all people throughout history, we understand the blessings that have come from people willing to change their minds about the worth of children or about capabilities of the previously underestimated; who have been willing to leave behind oppression and judgment to form instead communities of acceptance and celebration.
March 2 is Ash Wednesday in the Christian tradition and the beginning of Lent. Many think of Lent and the tradition of giving something up as a season of sacrifice. This year I hope that instead we think of it as an emptying of what we think we know, readying ourselves to be filled with the beauty of a broader context, a more complete understanding of just how beautiful this world is. This year, I hope we will take the broader perspective and know at a deep level our own intricate place in this world. Blessings on your journey!