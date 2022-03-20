The Ukrainian people have been through a lot, the Second World War, the era of communism, the nuclear disaster of Chernobyl. It seems like they have lived similar stories already before. They are a people of great tragedy and melancholy, and astounding strength and appreciation for beauty. A people of great depth of expression. Tragedy, met with humility, has a way of burnishing the metals that are not destroyed by the fire. The things in life which we cannot take for granted. There can be a stalwart strength in the face of tragedy, and this has so beautifully been seen in the Ukrainian people these last weeks.
There is great comfort in the tragedy of the Scriptures. The Word of God gives us insight into times of trouble like no other record of history. Invasions, captivity, famine and war, the narratives of God’s people are raw portraits of humanity, and, also, of the faithfulness of our God. Even in the middle of tragedy, especially in the middle of tragedy, God is still good.
When darkness raises its head, we remember, “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.” (John 1:5)
Though it looks for a time that evil and injustice dominate the headlines, we remind one another, “The Lord loves righteousness and justice. … (He) foils the plans of the nations; He thwarts the purposes of the peoples. But the plans of the Lord stand firm forever, the purposes of his heart through all generations.” (Psalm 33:5, 10-11)
There is one Kingdom that has lasted and will remain for eternity.
“Our citizenship is in heaven. And we eagerly await a Savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ. … Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. Whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable — if anything is excellent or praiseworthy — think about such things.” (Philippians 3:20; 4:6-8)
As we pray for peace for the people of Ukraine, they remind us that sometimes, in the tragedy there is the makings of great strength.