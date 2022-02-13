It all started with God’s generous gift as He gave His best in His son Jesus. As it says in John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” The only way for God the Father to restore our unbroken fellowship was to give up His most precious gift to be mocked, lied about, beaten and killed for mankind that may or may not reject him.
At some point in our life, someone has done you wrong. It happens to everyone multiple times. But there’s a solution, and you have the key to your freedom. Remember the disciple Peter in Matthew 18:21-22, “Then Peter came to him and asked, ‘Lord, how often should I forgive someone who sins against me? Seven times?’ ‘No, not seven times,’ Jesus replied, ‘but 70 times seven!” The only way to freedom is to forgive. You can either get bitter or you can get better. Choose wisely. I’ve learned that if I want to enjoy life, I must walk in forgiveness, period.
Maybe you’ve been going through a financial hardship? When I learned this key more than 20 years ago, I began to give financially to whomever God would lead me to, whether it was a person or a ministry, even when I didn’t hardly have enough for myself. And guess what, I started seeing God’s hand in my life as random people would give to me, and it’s only increased year after year.
There are many promises in the Holy Bible concerning these truths, but you have to step out in faith believing that God will do what His Word says He will do. In Proverbs 11:24-25 it says, “One gives freely, yet grows all the richer; another withholds what he should give, and only suffers want. Whoever brings blessing will be enriched, and one who waters will himself be watered.”
Understand this: The Lord Jesus is good and His plan for you is for things to always work out for your good, but it requires you to do what is right according to God’s Holy Word. Learn to give first place to God’s Word, instead of giving into your negative emotions, and you will see God back you up! Romans 8:32 says, “He who did not withhold or spare (even) His own Son but gave Him up for us all, will He not also with Him freely and graciously give us all (other) things?”
Trust in God’s goodness and see what He will do!