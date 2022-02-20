John 17:33 says, “I (Jesus) have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world.”
In this world you will have tribulation, Jesus says. And we know this to be true, don’t we? Some of those tribulations are problems of our own makings. We let our anger get the best of us and it causes problems. We get impatient. Our eyes wander and desire people who are not our spouses or stuff that is not ours either, and so we lust or covet.
Some of the tribulations we deal with are caused by other people, and we are left holding the bag so to speak, for some of the same reasons I just laid out.
Some of the tribulations we deal with are because the world hates Christ and therefore Christians. We have a particular faith, which calls us to believe in the one true God and only one way of salvation, and the world doesn’t want to hear that.
The reality is that all those tribulations are symptoms of sin in this world. Whether it is our sin, or the sins of others, or even tribulations caused by the general brokenness that comes into this world because sin has broken what God created to be perfect. The bottom line is that we are going to deal with tribulations. Whether we are Christians or not, they will happen.
As Christians we know this and we can deal with these tribulations in a very different way than the unbelieving world, because of Jesus’s words to us in John 17:33. Jesus warns us that we will have tribulation in this world, but — and that but is wonderful — He tells us to take heart because He has overcome the world, and in Him we have peace. This doesn’t mean that we Christians won’t have to deal with trouble. But it does mean that we as Christians understand something very important: This world is not the end all and be all of our existence.
Because Jesus Christ lived and died for our sins, giving to us forgiveness, eternal life, and salvation from sin, death and the devil, we know that these tribulations that we face are only temporary; that what we face in this life will end and we will join Christ in Heaven for all eternity. This knowledge gives us a different perspective on life, doesn’t it? Jesus gives us a different perspective on dealing with the tribulations of this life, whether they are self-inflicted, or come upon us from outside of ourselves. We have peace in the face of these trials and tribulations because we know Christ has overcome them, and so will we.
This is a great comfort for us, and it is a comfort that we can share with the people around us, pointing them to Jesus, the one who saves and brings us through all that we face to be with Him in Heaven.