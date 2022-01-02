When Mary and Joseph made the choice to travel to Jerusalem for the Feast of the Passover, as was their custom, a journey of three to four days was not a minor event. The men traveled as a group, separated from the women and children, the children usually being in a group by themselves.
Jesus, in this journey, would have been present with the other children as the people set forth on their journey home. That is why there was not an issue of Jesus’s presence until the end of the day’s travel. When Jesus was missing, Mary and Joseph were rightly concerned about his safety. In the society at that time, children did not hold much status, and being alone, Jesus would be subject to kidnapping and things much worse.
Traveling in itself was fairly dangerous, and that is why the people on the journey to Jerusalem traveled in groups for protection. They had to make several choices when going back to Jerusalem, choices of how and where they will begin to search for the missing Jesus
Various gospel passages tell us about the choices that Jesus’s parents made to be faithful, devout and observant Jews in keeping Jewish Law. As the result of these choices, Jesus no doubt grew up in a home where reading the scriptures, daily prayer and observing the various festivals were important. These practices became a habit of Jesus’s life. Not just a habit of doing something for doing something, but a habit that had deep religious meaning and significance.
These choices were made in Jesus’s upbringing that were critical in making Him the person that He was, and gave deeper meaning to the words when He stated that He came not to destroy the “Law,” but He came to fulfill the “Law.”
With this said, what does this have to do with us who live in the Hutchinson area? What are criteria of our making choices we use in determining what is important in our lives and when dealing with competing claims on our lives?
This question many times is quite easy to answer when we have a choice between one thing that is basically good and one thing that is basically bad. But what happens when we feel the choices are between two things that we feel are good? Or what about the opposite, when both things are basically bad? Then there are the times when we truly know the correct choice, but we truly want to make the other choice.
We cannot avoid making a decision when we are presented with choices, because by not choosing we are making a decision. It is in these times we need to go to our Lord in prayer and trust that we will be given the proper guidance.