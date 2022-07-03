There are so many negative things these days that bring a person under their control, and when that happens a life falls apart, families are destroyed, and communities suffer. I can think of several people I know personally, just here in our area not to mention countless others from around the nation, who went through terrible things and were bound by forces beyond their natural control.
You may be thinking, what happened to them? Simply put, they had an encounter with the power of the Holy Spirit and they were set free of the evil forces that were keeping them in bondage. How does that happen? Let’s look at the scriptures in Luke 4:18-19. 18) “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; he has sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty them that are bruised, 19) To preach the acceptable year of the Lord.” As you can see it is the anointing of the spirit of the Lord that brings deliverance to the captives.
When you come to the Lord Jesus and surrender yourself to Him and ask Him to set you free from the yoke of bondage, He will do it by the power of His Holy Spirit. Then Jesus will join you to Himself, yoked together with love, peace and joy!
Matthew 11:28) “Come to Me, all who are weary and heavy-laden, and I will give you rest. 29) Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. 30) For My yoke is easy and My burden is light.”
I am thinking of a young lady and a young man who were bound by drugs and alcohol, but they each had an encounter with the power of the Holy Spirit which is the anointing, and they were set free from those addictions. I can also tell you about several people who were bound by depression and were suicidal, but the anointing of the Holy Spirit delivered them and they now have a joy that refreshes them and causes them to share the joy and goodness of Jesus with others who are hurting.
The anointing of the Holy Spirit is the answer to every hurt, problem, and sickness known to mankind. Some will argue and say, then why doesn’t Jesus fix it all? Actually He has, many just don’t really know it, they may have heard about it, but they haven’t had the encounter with the power of the Holy Spirit. And that requires a person to surrender to the purpose that Jesus has for them. It’s the best decision you’ll ever make. Don’t believe me? Come see for yourself. If you’re really searching for answers, you’ll find them in Jesus.