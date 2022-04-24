Every realm of life has a “Hero” or GOAT (Greatest Of All Time). In the area of baseball, some hold up Babe Ruth. In the financial world, there is Elon Musk or Warren Buffet. Al Linder or his late brother Ron would weigh in heavy with avid walleye anglers. For you it might be a famous chef, baker, quilt designer, musician, writer, or race car driver.
One of the people I personally admire is a fellow by the name of Ferrel Miller. Ferrel is 89 years old and a Christian. He does not claim to be perfect, but over the decades he has distinguished himself in the English pointer world with his “Miller” line of dogs. The Miller line has dominated many field trial competitions and some dogs are listed in the Hall of Fame. Ferrel himself was inducted into the Field Trial Hall of Fame in 1993.
While watching an interview with Ferrel, I made a comment to my wife which went something like, “It sure would be great to spend a little time with that guy.” Well, wouldn’t you know it (unknown to me) — my wife called up the Millers to see if it would be possible to visit Ferrel for an hour or two. Months later we made a trip to his home in Kentucky. He began by showing us his most important trophies — pictures of his wife, kids, and six grown grandkids. Eventually we made our way to a trophy room in the basement which held more than 1,200 awards.
I noticed Ferrel periodically looking at his watch. I apologized for taking up so much time. He explained, “I promised a couple of boys I would go riding with them. Why don’t you saddle up with us?”
Initially I declined, but my wife pointed out this was a unique opportunity. Eighty-nine-year-old Ferrel saddled me a horse, and I rode with him and the boys (both senior citizens) for a couple of hours. We watched eight young dogs point and flush coveys of Bob White quail. It was beautiful! In those few hours with Ferrel, I learned something about what he looks for in a pointer, his training, and even how he deals with the death of a dog. Spending time with Ferrel impacted my life — especially the way he gave God credit for his success with dogs.
But how much more are we influenced by the living God when we spend time with Him by reading our Bibles or praying. I am reminded of how Moses was changed physically after talking with the Lord on Mount Sinai. We are told Moses “was not aware that his face was radiant because he had spoken with the Lord” (Exodus 34:29b). When Job got a glimpse of God, he was humbled (Job 42:5-6). The prophet Isaiah also viewed himself and society different after he saw a vision of the Lord (Isaiah 6).
Later, religious leaders tried stopping Jesus’ disciples from sharing the Gospel. We are told “When they saw the courage of Peter and John and realized that they were unschooled, ordinary men, they were astonished, and they took note that these men had been with Jesus” (Acts 4:13). Friend may others realize we also need to spend time with Jesus.