Celebrate Pola-Czesky Days with an outdoor worship service 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at the Silver Lake City Park, also known as Veterans Memorial Park.
This annual event features Grace Bible and Faith Presbyterian churches plus Silver Lake Royalty. The service includes congregational singing, sermon and special music. This year, the Grace Bible Church Band is leading the music.
Admission is free and the public is welcome. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for outdoor worship. In case of inclement weather, the service will move to Grace Bible Church, 300 Cleveland St.