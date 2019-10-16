Paintings by Mark Kness of Albert Lea and Stephen Hamrick of Lakeville were chosen by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to be included on the turkey and pheasant habitat stamps.
The pheasant stamp will be updated with Kness’ painting in 2020, and the turkey stamp will be updated with Hamrick’s work in 2021.
Kness’ painting, which depicts a pair of flying pheasants, was chosen out of 11 different submissions. Mark Thone of Shakopee won second place, Stephen Hamrick of Lakeville took third place and Nicholas Markell of Stillwater won fourth place. It was Kness’ first time winning the contest.
Hamrick’s painting, which features a pair of male turkeys and a hen, was chosen out of 9 different submissions for the turkey stamp contest. Micah Hanson of St. Charles came in second and Kness took third place.
Both stamps are required for hunters age 16-64 to purchase to legally hunt in the state of Minnesota, and revenues from the sales go toward habitat preservation, population management and research. Pheasant stamps for hunting cost $7.50, but the pictorial stamp costs an extra 75 cents. Pictorial turkey stamps only cost 75 cents.
To find out more about the stamp contest, visit mndnr.gov/stamps.