A Montrose man has been arrested as part of the investigation into the death of a Buffalo man whose body was found in Kingston Township.
Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze announced in a news release Thursday that Alejandro Vega, 37, was arrested Wednesday and booked into Meeker County Jail pending formal charges.
Vega was arrested without incident in a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and Meeker County Road 9, according to the news release.
The arrest follows the discovery of a body found Dec. 29 along 309th Street in Kingston Township. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the body as that of Justin Edward Warnke, 34, of Buffalo.
Detectives are actively working to determine the cause, manner and circumstances of the death — including the location of where Warnke died, the news release said. Investigators previously determined that he did not die in the area where his body was found, the 74500 block of 309th Street.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Wright County Sheriff’s Office at 763-682-7600 or the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office at 320-693-5400.