A Brownton woman and baby were injured in a crash Sunday morning on State Highway 15, Collins Township.
According to a State Patrol report, a 1999 Chevy Silverado driven by Max Edward Scheeler, 21, of Litchfield was northbound on Highway 15 when it crossed the center line and collided with a 2001 Infiniti I30 driven by Alicia Renae Nussbaum, 19, of Brownton.
Scheeler was not injured, but Nussbaum and a baby passenger were taken to Glencoe Regional Health with injuries that were not life threatening. Nussbaum was not wearing a seat belt.