A woman and two young children were involved in a crash Monday morning on U.S. Highway 212, near Major Avenue.
According to State Patrol, at 7:42 a.m., a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Laura Ann Schmalz, 37, of Buffalo Lake was eastbound on Highway 212 when it left the roadway and rolled over in the ditch. The road conditions were listed as snowy and icy.
Schmalz was taken to Hutchinson Health with injuries that were not life threatening. Two boys age 4 and 2 were also in the vehicle but were not injured. Everyone was wearing their seat belt.
The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office, Glencoe Fire and Allina Ambulace also responded to the scene.