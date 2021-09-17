A 34-year-old Cokato man is dead after he was hit by a semitractor-trailer on U.S. Highway 12 early Wednesday morning, at Morrison Avenue Southwest, in Stockholm Township, Wright County.
According to State Patrol, at 2:30 a.m., a 2020 Kenworth semi with its lights on pulling a grain hopper trailer was eastbound on Highway 12 driven by Gregory Allen Nelson, 56, of Dassel. Jacob John Merges was standing in the lane directly in the path of the vehicle, which braked and attempted to maneuver around the man.
Merges was hit by the vehicle, and after first responders attempted life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
Other agencies that responded to the crash were the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, and Cokato Fire and Rescue.