A 38-year-old rural Dassel man was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital following a hunting accident Friday afternoon in Kingston Township.
At 2:40 p.m., the Meeker County Sheriff's Office received a report of a person with a gunshot wound in the 72000 block of County State Aid Highway 27. Law enforcement found Michael Hendrickson with a gunshot wound to his leg, and a tourniquet had been applied to control the bleed.
According to the report, the Sheriff's Office believes it was an accidental discharge by Hendrickson, who shot himself while climbing into his tree stand.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Dassel Rescue, Mayo Ambulance and Like Link III also responded to the scene, and Hendrickson was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries.
Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze reminds all hunters to practice safe firearms handling, especially while climbing into and out of elevated deer stands.