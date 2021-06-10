A Dassel woman was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center Wednesday night following a one-vehicle rollover in Dassel Township.
According to a new release, at 11:38 p.m., the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of 728th Avenue and 220th Street. Dassel Fire and Rescue, Mayo Ambulance and Life Link III also responded to the scene.
Upon arriving, deputies found the driver of the vehicle, Austin Klinghagen, 30, of Grove City, holding an unresponsive woman passenger, Lindsey Nystrom, 31, of Dassel. Nystrom was airlifted to HCMC with “serious injuries,” according to the news release.
Deputies determined Klinghagen was under the influence and had driven through the intersection and off the road, causing the vehicle to overturn. Klinghagen was arrested and booked at Meeker County Jail pending formal charges for driving under the influence and criminal vehicular operation.