McLeod County Attorney’s Office
McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
July 10
Travis Vandoren, 42, pleaded guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. Vandoren’s sentence was stayed and he was placed on probation for two years. Conditions of probation include that he serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 20 days of electronic alcohol monitoring/electronic home monitoring, complete a comprehensive assessment, follow recommendations of the assessment, not use or possess a alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $485.
July 11
Rebecca Cacas, 40, pleaded guilty to a gross misdemeanor for assault for an offense that happened Sept. 5. Cacas’ sentence was stayed and she receive a two-year probation, during which time she must serve three days in McLeod County Jail, serve seven days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a comprehensive assessment, follow recommendations of the assessment, continue with individual therapy, not possess alcohol or non-prescription drugs and pay a surcharge of $85.
Jose Juan Cano, 43, pleaded guilty to a felony count of predatory offender violation for an incident April 11. Cano was sentenced to 24 months in prison and to pay an $85 surcharge.
Nathan Havro,36, pleaded guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that happened Feb. 22. Havro appeared in District Court for sentencing, where sentencing was stayed and he was placed on probation for three years. As part of his probation he must serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail and 15 days of sentence to service work/community service work, complete a comprehensive assessment, follow recommendations of the assessment, have no use or possession of controlled substances, and pay a fine and surcharge of $500.
Scott Francis Sauer, 60, pleaded guilty to a gross misdemeano charge of driving while impaired. Sentence of 364 days in jail was stayed, and he was placed on probation for two years. He must serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community service, complete an assessment, follow the recommendations and have no possession or use of alcohol or nonprescription drugs, attend a victim panel, comply with ignition interlock program, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Kimberly Ann Smith, 55, pleaded guilty to felony count of possessing a controlled substance. Sentence was stayed for three years, and she received probation, during which she must serve two days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work, pay a fine and surcharge of $200.
July 13
Samuel Alameda Jr., 35, pleaded guilty to one felony count of meth crimes involving children for an offense that occurred Feb. 3. The court stayed his sentence and Alameda was placed on probation for three years. He must serve 60 days in the McLeod County Jail, have no use or possession of alcohol or nonprescription drugs and pay a surcharge of $85.
July 14
Fabian Osbel Serna, 29, pleaded guilty to a gross misdemeanor charge of obstructing legal process for an offense Jan. 22. Sentence was stayed, and Serna was placed on probation for two years. He must serve two days in McLeod County Jail and 10 days of sentence to service, complete a chemical dependency diagnostic evaluation, follow recommendations of the evaluation, not use or possess alcohol or nonprescription drugs and pay a $500 fine.
Alexis Elias Preston, 39, pleaded guilty to a gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled sentence for an incident Aug. 2, 2020. Sentence was stayed and he was placed on probation for two years. Preston also pleaded guilty to a gross misdemeanor charge for driving after cancellation after being deemed inimical to public safety for an offense Augl 2, 2020. Sentence for this charge also was stayed, and he was placed on probation for two years. Conditions include serving 10 days in McLeod County Jail, completing a comprehensive assessment and following recommendations, having no controlled substance and pay a fine and surcharge of $285.
July 19l
Austin Aberhard Telthoester, 25, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor cout of driving while impaired for an offense Dec. 4, 2022. The sentence was stayed and he was placed on probation for two years. Telthoester must serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete and assessment and chemical dependency evaluation, follow recommendations and not use or possess alcohol or nonprescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel and pay fine and surcharge of $610.
July 21
Dustin Lee Bluhm, 38, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of possession of pornographic work involving minors for an offense that occurred March 10. The court ordered him to serve 102 months in prison and pay a surcharge of $85.
Frederick Kileo, 32, pleaded guilty to a gross misdemeanor county of attempted theft by swindle for an offense June 2. Sentence was stayed and Kileo placed on probation for two years. Conditions are that he serve 10 days in jail, pay a fine and surcharge of $125.
July 24
Wallace Johnson, 47, pleaded guilty to a gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired-any amount of controlled substance for an incident June 6, 2021. Johnson’s sentence was stayed and he was placed on probation for two years. Terms included 30 days in jail, assessment, following recommendations, and not using or possessing alcohol or nonprescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel and pay a surcharge of $85.
July 25
Ryan Anthony Jung, 36, pleaded guilty to a gross misdemeanor count of interference with an emergency telephone call for an offense Nov 6, 2022. Jung was placed on probation for one year, with conditions that he serve two days in jail, eight days with sentence to service work/community work service, complete a domestic abuse evaluation, follow its recommendations and pay a fine and surcharge of $385.
Jonathon David Weseloh, 42, pleaded guilty to a felony count of possesson of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred March 9. The court stayed the sentence and placed him on probation for three eyars. He must serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail and pay $85 surcharge.
In a second file, Weseloh pleaded guilty to a felony count of simple robbery for an offense March 12, 2022. He was placed on probation for three years, during which he must serve 90 days in jail and pay a surcharge of $85.
Richard Schafer, 59, pleaded guilty to a gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation afer being deemed inimical to public safety for an offense Feb. 17. Schafer’s sentence was stayed and he received one year probation, during which he must serve 15 days of sentence to service/community service work and pay fine and surcharge of $750.
Aug. 2
Ethan French, 25, pleaded guilty to one gross misdemeanor of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order May 30. Judge Jessica J. W. Maher, stayed the sentence and placed French on probation for two years. Probation condtions include that French serve 66 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a domestic abuse evaluation, follow recommendations of the evaluation, complete anger management program and pay an $85 surcharge.
Kyle Joe Groninga, 19, pleaded guilty to a gross misdemeanor of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred Dec. 30, 2022. The defendant appeared in District Court for sentencing. Sentencing was stayed and Groninga was placed on probation for one year. Probation conditions include Groninga must serve three days in the McLeod County Jail, serve five days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a comprehensive assessment, follow recommendations of the assessment, have no possession of controlled substances and pay a fine and surcharge of $100.
Dakota Barney, 30, pleaded guilty to one gross misdemeanor for possession of a controlled substance that occurred on or about April 23, 2021. Sentence was stayed and Barney was placed on probation for one year. During probation, he must serve 26 days in McLeod County Jail, complete an assessment, follow recommendations of the assessment and have no possession of controlled substances. He also must pay a surcharge of $85.
Aug. 4
Ismail Hassan, 24, pleaded guilty to a felony count of aiding and abetting theft for an offense that occurred April 21. Sentence was stayed and defendant was placed on probation for three years. Conditions of probation include that the defendant serve 215 days in McLeod County Jail, pay restitution of $2,000, have no contact with the Hutchinson Target or employees, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Aug. 14
Roger Alvin Ahlbrecht II, 58, pleaded guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred March 19. The court stayed the sentence and placed Ahlbrecht on probation for two years. Conditions of probation included that the defendant serve eight days in McLeod County Jail, complete a comprehensive assessment, follow recommendations of the assessment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, comply with ignition interlock program, attend a victim impact panel and pay a fine and surcharge of $550.