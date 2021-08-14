Eight people were taken to hospitals, and one man had life-threatening injuries following a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on State Highway 7, east of Hutchinson.
According to a State Patrol report, a blue 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Van driven by Luis Eduardo Salvatieriza, 35, of Hutchinson, and with four passengers was eastbound on Highway 7 when it slowed down to take a left-hand turn onto Omega Avenue. An eastbound red 1995 Ford F150 pickup driven by Jerome Veryl Karg, 73, of Brownton, rear-ended the van, and then crossed into the westbound lane on Highway 7 and crashed head-on into a westbound white 2004 Ford F150 pickup driven by Scott Robert Johnson, 68, of Minnetonka.
Several agencies responded to the crash, including the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office. Hutchinson Fire, Allina Ambulance and Silver Lake Ambulance.
Karg has life-threatening injuries and was taken to Hennipen County Medical Center.
From the van, Salvatieriza, the driver, was taken to Glencoe Regional Health with injuries that were not life threatening, as were passengers Cristian Segundo Coronel, 33, of Hutchinson, and Walter Rene Rojas, 26, of Hutchinson. Two other passengers were taken to Hennipen County Medical Center with injuries that were not life threatening: Paulino Gonzalez, 47, of Hutchinson, and Juan Perez, 45, of Hutchinson.
Johnson, the driver of the 2004 Ford, and a passenger in the vehicle, Murray Blake Illies, 69, of Winsted, were taken to Glencoe Regional Health with injuries that were not life threatening.
The State Patrol report indicates that there was no alcohol involved in the crash. Johnson and Illies were wearing seat belts, as were Salvatieriza and Rojas. Karg was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report, and it was unknown whether Perez, Gonzalez and Coronel were wearing belts.