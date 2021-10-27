An Oct. 20 unplanned landing at Hutchinson Airport left a long mark across the runway but avoided injuries.
Hutchinson police responded to a report of a plane crash at 8:59 p.m. Three men were in the plane at the time of the incident, which followed electrical issues on the way to Thief River Falls. The electrical issues caused partial power loss inside the plane, and as a result the landing gear was only partially lowered. Upon landing, the plane slid on the landing gear instead of the tires, causing a skid mark.
No injuries were reported. The Federal Aviation Administration will continue the investigation.