Five children were injured following a crash involving a Glencoe-Silver Lake school bus and a 2006 WSTR dump truck on State Highway 22 Tuesday morning.
According to State Patrol, the school bus with 16 students on board was southbound on Highway 22 while the dump truck was also southbound behind the bus. At about 7:28 a.m., the bus was rear-ended by the dump truck.
Five children were taken to Glencoe Regional Health with injuries that were not life threatening. The McLeod County Sheriff's Office, Glencoe Police Department and Fire Department, and Alina Ambulance responded to the scene.