A former Hutchinson police officer now working for the Minneapolis Police Department fatally shot a man during a Wednesday morning raid in downtown Minneapolis.
Mark Hanneman, who worked as a full-time police officer at Hutchinson Police Services from March 21, 2012, to Sept. 12, 2015, and again as a part-time officer from July 25, 2017, to March 24, 2019, was part of a Minneapolis police SWAT team executing search warrants for a St. Paul police homicide case, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.
Police used a key fob to enter the downtown apartment for which they had warrants to search in the 1100 block of Marquette Avenue South at 6:48 a.m., said Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman.
“They loudly and repeatedly announced, ‘Police, search warrant’ before they crossed the threshold into the apartment and ongoing as they made entry,” she said at a news conference Wednesday. “Just over nine seconds after they made entry into the apartment, the officers encountered a male who was armed with a handgun. He was holding that gun in his hand.”
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that an incident report says Hanneman shot the man twice in the chest and once in the right wrist. Officers then provided emergency medical aid and carried the man to the lobby to paramedics, Huffman said. Medics took him to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
A handgun loaded with 5.7-mm rounds was recovered at the scene, according to Huffman, and police have released a photo of the gun.
Authorities did not say whether the officers were serving a no-knock warrant, the use of which the Minneapolis Police Department restricted following the killing of George Floyd in May 2020.
Nekima Levy Armstrong, a civil rights attorney and activist, identified the man who died as Amir Locke. She said his family told her Locke was a licensed gun owner and that he was not named in the search warrant.
“Amir’s family believes he was startled when police busted in and was trying to protect himself,” Levy Armstrong wrote on Facebook, adding that Minneapolis and St. Paul police, along with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension “need to provide complete and thorough answers” and release body camera footage immediately.
The BCA is leading the investigation, and officers were wearing body-worn cameras. Huffman said she had reviewed the footage Wednesday.
“These events are a wrenching loss,” Huffman said. “They’re traumatic for those not only who knew (Locke), but everyone who lives in Minneapolis and for the officers who were on the scene as well.”