Four firefighters were injured after battling a blaze Wednesday afternoon in Ellsworth Township.
According to a news release, at 2:33 p.m. the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an RV camper on fire next to the owner's garage in the 66600 block of 180th Street. Also responding to the scene was Dassel Fire and Rescue, Hutchinson Fire, Cokato Fire and Litchfield Fire.
Meeker County deputies arrived to find the RV fully engulfed and the fire had spread to the detached garage on the property. The owners of the property were Susan Dague, 63, and Randy Dague, 67. The initial investigation revealed the fire was likely an electrical cause.
The RV and garage, along with miscellaneous tools in the garage, were a total loss. Three Dassel firefighters and one Hutchinson firefighter were taken to Hutchinson Health and treated for heat exhaustion. No other injuries were reported.