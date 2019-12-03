Four people were injured and two were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center following a crash Friday evening in Hutchinson.
According to State Patrol, a 2002 Chevy Malibu driven by Jordan Lee Starrett, 24, of Hutchinson was eastbound on Airport Road when it crossed into the westbound lane of traffic and collided with a 1999 Chevy Tahoe driven by Becky Jean Farrell, 50, of Glencoe.
Both drivers were taken to HCMC with injuries that were not life threatening, and Starrett was not wearing a seat belt. Tricia Jean Ackerson, 31, of Plato and Hailey Anna Farrell, 27, of Glencoe were passengers in the Tahoe and taken to Hutchinson Health with injuries that were not life threatening. They were wearing seat belts.
Alcohol was not indicated as a factor in the crash. Other agencies assisting at the scene were the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office, Hutchinson police and fire, and Allina Ambulance.