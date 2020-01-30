A three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 212 in Glencoe sent four people to the hospital Wednesday night.
According to State Patrol, a 2005 Lexis ES330 driven by Jolaine Marie Bowman, 57, of Plato was southbound on Morningside Drive and attempting to turn onto Highway 212 when it collided in the intersection with a westbound 2010 Toyota Prius driven by Ismail Diriye Khayre, 54, of St. Joseph. After the collision, the Toyota went across Highway 212 and collided with a 2016 Ford Expedition driven by George Patrick Polingo, 61, of Litchfield that was eastbound on Highway 212.
Bowman and Polingo were taken to Glencoe Regional Health for injuries that were not life threatening, as was the passenger in the Ford, Marjorie Ruth Strey-Polingo, 63, of Litchfield. Salma Ahmed Farah, 21, of Marshall, a passenger in the Toyota, was also taken to Glencoe Regional Health for injuries that were not life threatening.
The report says everyone was wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor. Assisting at the scene was the Glencoe Fire Department, Glencoe Police Department, McLeod County Sheriff’s Office and Allina Ambulance.