It was a bad day on McLeod County roads Sunday, Nov. 21, as Minnesota State Patrol responded to three different crashes throughout the day, several with life-threatening injuries.
First, a Waconia man had life-threatening injuries from a crash east of Silver Lake Sunday morning.
According to State Patrol, a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Alissa Carlson, 34, of Silver Lake, was eastbound on State Highway 7 with an adult and two young child passengers. A 2011 Ford Escape driven by Tavion Saulsbury, 20, of Waconia was westbound on Highway 7. The vehicles collided in the area of Dairy Avenue in Winsted Township.
Carlson and her passengers sustained injuries that were not life threatening, but Saulsbury was taken to North Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
Later Sunday, a young child was injured in a crash at the intersection of Morningside Drive and U.S. Highway 212 in Glencoe.
According to State Patrol, at about 7:52 p.m., a 2008 Kia Spectra driven by Brittany Louden, 30, of Zimmerman, was westbound on Highway 212 with an infant passenger. A 2005 Chrysler Sebring driven by Stephanie Haggenmiller was northbound on Morningside Drive with an adult and young child passenger.
The vehicles collided in the intersection, and the child in the Chrysler was listed as having injuries that were not life threatening.
Finally, Sunday evening a Burnsville resident and two Chicago residents had life-threatening injuries from a crash east of Hutchinson.
According to State Patrol, a 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was westbound on State Highway 7 at about 9:32 p.m. It left the road, hit a driveway and rolled near Major Avenue in Hassan Valley Township.
Pierre Hebron, 40, of Chicago; Charlotte Chester, 32, of Chicago; and Ariana Edwards, 19, of Burnsville; were all listed as having life-threatening injuries and flown to Hennepin County Medical Center.