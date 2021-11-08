A 33-year-old Glencoe man was involved in a fatal crash with a motorcycle Saturday in Blue Earth County.
According to State Patrol, at 3:56 p.m., a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Bryan Benjamin Fillbrandt, 33, of Glencoe, collided with a 1982 BMW R64 Touring motorcycle driven by Mark Clarence Halverson, 70, of Mankato, at the intersection of Third Avenue and the eastbound exit ramp of U.S. Highway 14.
Halverson, who was wearing a helmet, was killed in the crash. Fillbrandt, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured. No alcohol was involved. Mankato Fire, Mankato police and Mayo Ambulance also responded to the crash.