A garage and house were total losses following a fire at a residence on Major Avenue in Hassan Valley Township, east of Hutchinson.
According to Chief Mike Schumann, the Hutchinson Fire Department responded to a fully-engulfed garage and house at 5:31 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze after four hours battling extreme heat and wind conditions that fueled the fire. The cause of the fire is believed to be a cooking smoker that was near the south side of the garage.
Two firefighters sustained minor injuries that were checked out before being released back to the fire scene. Assisting the fire department were mutual aid departments from Silver Lake and Glencoe, as well as the McLeod County Sheriff's Office, Allina ambulance and McLeod County power.