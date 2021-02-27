A 12-year-old Hector boy is dead following an ATV crash Saturday morning.
According to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a 911 call at approximately 9:35 a.m. on 510th Street, about 6 miles south of Buffalo Lake, in Martinsburg Township. The caller reported that there had been an ATV crash and a person was trapped beneath the ATV.
When deputies arrived at the scene they found a one-vehicle ATV rollover. Carsten Homan was pronounced dead at the scene. Another boy passenger was not injured.
The preliminary investigation indicates that the ATV was southbound in the road ditch when it hit a field approached and overturned.
Ambulance services and fire departments from Buffalo Lake and Hector assisted at the scene, as did North Memorial Air Care. The crash remains under investigation.