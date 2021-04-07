A 92-year-old Hector man was killed Wednesday in a crash with a semitractor-trailer, south of Hutchinson on State Highway 15.
According to State Patrol, at 10:32 a.m. Marcel Jerome Mathison was killed while riding in a 2020 Buick Encore driven by Jean Alice Anderson, 85, of Hector. The Buick was eastbound on 150th street in Lynn Township and collided at the intersection of Highway 15 with a southbound 2011 Kenworth semitractor-trailer driven by Matthew Jay Wilder, 39, of Alexandria.
Mathison was pronounced dead at the scene while Anderson was taken to Hutchinson Health with life-threatening injuries. Wilder was not injured.
The Hutchinson Fire Department and Allina Ambulance assisted on the scene.