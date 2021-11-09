A Howard Lake woman is dead following a crash Monday morning, south of Winsted.
According to State Patrol, at 11:09 a.m., a 2007 Chevy HHR driven by Marlana Denise Mogensen, 66, of Howard Lake, was southbound on Babcock Avenue. While crossing State Highway 7, the Chevy collided with a 2016 Isuzu straight truck that was eastbound on Highway 7 and driven by Bryson David Doll, 25, of Robbinsdale.
Mogensen was killed in the crash, while Doll was taken to Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia for injuries that were believed not to be life threatening. Both drivers were wearing seat belts and no alcohol was involved, according to the report.
Other agencies responding to the crash included the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office, Winsted Fire, Lester Prairie Fire, and Ridgeview Ambulance.