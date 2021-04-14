A 61-year-old Hutchinson man was arrested after a short police pursuit ended near the intersection of State Highway 15 and South Grade Road, in Hutchinson.
According to a press release from Hutchinson Police Services, officers were called to Menards for a report of a man who assaulted an employee with some lumber following a dispute over wearing a mask in the store. The man left the store and was seen by an officer at the Walmart parking lot a short time later. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and a slow-speed pursuit ensued in the area of the Hutchinson Mall, South Grade Road and Highway 15 South.
The vehicle was stopped by police in the area of Highway 15 and Freemont Avenue. When an officer engaged the suspect through the driver's window, the officer became trapped in the window and the driver took off at a high rate of speed with the officer hanging onto the vehicle.
According to the press release, the officer was struck in the head with a hammer during the struggle. He was taken to Hutchinson Health and is in stable condition.
Police stopped the vehicle again near the intersection of Highway 15 and South Grade Road, and the man was arrested at the scene. The McLeod County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.