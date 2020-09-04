A Hutchinson man was arrest after allegedly breaking into a woman's home and forcing himself on her sexually.
According to the report, at 9:39 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, police responded to a report of criminal sexual conduct and burglary on the 100 block of Main Street South. A woman said an unknown man was in her apartment attacking her.
When she opened her apartment door, the man was inside her apartment. He reportedly struck her in the face with a computer keyboard and tried to strangle her.
The man, identified as Andrew Michael Wilcutt, 28, is reported to have made multiple sexual comments to the victim and to have used force to accomplish sexual contact. The victim was able to gain physical advantage and call 911. She held the suspect down until police arrived. She suffered a bloody nose, gouges to her eyes and multiple scratches and bite marks.
It is believed Willcutt gained entry to the apartment through a window. He was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail. He has been charged with felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct and felony first-degree burglary. It is believed he may have trespassed at an adjoining downtown business earlier in the day where some of his belongings with his name were later found.