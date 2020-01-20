A Hutchinson man has been charged for allegedly stealing more than $1,000 worth of tools early Wednesday morning.
According to police, Jason Allen Nelms, 35, was seen about 1:30 a.m. that morning walking in the 1000 block of South Grade Road carrying boxes of what appeared to be tools. When officers called to Nelms, he put the boxes down and ran into a nearby apartment building and left through the back door. Officers chased him and tracked his footprints in the snow to find him hiding behind a shed. Nelms was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
Later in the morning, a resident in the 600 block of Graham Street reported that the tools had been stolen from his work truck. Nelms is facing one felony county of receiving stolen property and one count of fleeing a police officer on foot.