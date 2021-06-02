A 74-year-old Hutchinson man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center following a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening in Collinwood Township.
According to the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, a call was received at 6:52 p.m. of a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of CSAH 18 and CSAH 5. Deputies responded and learned that Douglas Radtke was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson northbound on CSAH 5. He was unable to stop at the CSAH 18 intersection due to his speed and crashed.
Dassel Fire and Rescue, and Allina Ambulance also responded to the scene.
Radtke was wearing a helmet and was taken to HCMC by ambulance for his injuries. The crash was an ongoing investigation.