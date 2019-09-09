A 30-year-old Hutchinson man was injured in a crash Friday on U.S. Highway 212, east of Brownton in Sumter Township.
Around noon on Friday, A 2004 Ford Taurus driven by Joseph John Andrus was westbound on Highway 212. While attempting to make a left-hand turn to go south on Orange Avenue, the vehicle went into the ditch on the southwest side of the intersection and was stuck.
Andrus was taken to Glencoe Regional Health with injuries that were not life threatening. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the call.