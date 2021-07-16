Editor's Note: This story was last updated at 10:51 p.m. Friday, July 16.
A 44-year-old Hutchinson man was killed in a fatal crash Friday morning in Collinwood Township, about 3 miles north of Hutchinson.
According to State Patrol, the crash happened at about 7 a.m. in Meeker County on State Highway 15, north of County Road 18. A 2003 Ford Taurus was southbound on Highway 15 when it crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2014 Freightliner semitractor-trailer driven by Cary Eugene Hansen, 55, of Ames, Iowa.
The driver of the Ford Taurus was not wearing a seat belt and died in the crash, according to State Patrol. The driver has not yet been identified.
Witnesses saw a burning vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The highway was closed to traffic from about 8 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. Friday morning to allow first responders to work at the scene.
This story will be updated when more information is available.